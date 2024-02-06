The threadful art according to Kogarah Quilters

The Kogarah Quilters sew the seamless way to thread together craft and charity.
Dozens of colourful and intricate quilts handcrafted by the Kogarah Quilters community group are on display at the Clive James Library, Kogarah from February 1 to 29.
The Kogarah Quilters are a community quilting group formed in 2010 that meets at Clive James Library, Kogarah to share their love of quilting and create up to 60 quilts each year for charity using materials donated by the community.
The group is made up of quilters of all skill levels who come together to learn new techniques, share their knowledge, and produce beautiful works of art.
Each of the quilts on display were handmade at Clive James Library, Kogarah and showcase traditional patterns and more modern designs.
The quilts showcase the group's commitment to preserving the art of quilting and to giving back to their community.
Charities supported by the Kogarah Quilters include Georges River Council Domestic Violence Crisis Centre, Triple Care Farm, Kookaburra Kids, St George Hospital Mental Health Unit, Lismore Flood victims via Gabby's Angels, Lamrock Committee at St George Hospital, Westmead Children's Hospital, and St George Red Cross.
The quilts will be on display during library opening hours, 9am to 8pm ,Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday to February 29.
To donate fabric to the Kogarah Quilters please email library@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au attention Vickey Foggin, Team Leader Library Programs.
