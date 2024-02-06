St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The threadful art according to Kogarah Quilters

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kogarah Quilters sew the seamless way to thread together craft and charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.