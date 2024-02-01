St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Council forgoes FOGO movement to join the Compost Revolution

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 2 2024 - 11:49am, first published 9:43am
Georges River Council has foregone the FOGO movement to join the Compost Revolution.

