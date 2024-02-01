Council forgoes FOGO movement to join the Compost Revolution

Georges River Council has foregone the FOGO movement to join the Compost Revolution.
Last November, the council voted to defer a decision on the implementation of a Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) Collection Service.
The FOGO recycling system diverts food waste from landfill, reducea greenhouse gas emissions and usea the waste to create compost that can be used in farms, parks, sports fields or even in our own gardens.
It is already used by Randwick and Inner West Councils.
Georges River Council deferred any decision on FOGO until a further report is provided to Council prior to 2030, outlining the costs and operational implications of the collection service.
Following this, Councillor Ben Wang requested the council to promote the usage of compost bins and worm farms under the Compost Revolution program.
"Households are wasting a precious resource and at the same time contributing to warming our planet. According to the National Waste Database estimate for Australia, weekly food waste per person is 2.37kg," Cr Wang said.
"Imagine if this could be composted and returned to your garden and or veggie patch to enrich the soil and plants.
"Approximately 40 per cent of red bin waste is kitchen scraps (organic materials). Unfortunately the Council has delayed the introduction of a Food Organics Garden Organics recycling program. There is no time to waste. Each household can make a difference now.
"Composting at home has reduced his grocery expenses, minimized waste sent to landfills. Utilizing compost bins, despite being a modest effort, can also lower waste management costs for the council."
Matt Allison of the Oatley Flora and Fauna Conservation Society spoke at the Council meeting in support of the composting food waste.
"Sustainability is a grand principle that sat well with our parents and grandparents as they cobbled together meagre resources to endure the Great Depression and World War II," Mr Allison said.
"In the past 20-30 years, regrettably austerity has given way to thoughtless throw-away society, where, on average, half of our consumer waste is uneaten food which finds its way into the red bin as wasteful garbage.
"Until FOGO is implemented, the very least that we can do as engaged citizens in a finite world is to personally compost our own food waste to keep it out of landfill," he said.
"The good news is that reducing food waste is one of the most effective things individuals and households can do to address climate change."
A workshop was held at the Hurstville Community Garden on January 22 to teach about composting and wormfarms.
Participants were aught how to make a healthy compost bin using kitchen scraps to reduce food waste and turn it into healthy soil again.
Future composting workshops are planned.
