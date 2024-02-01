Field of five possible for Liberal preselection for Cook

There could be five or more contenders for Liberal preselection for the seat of Cook following the retirement announcement of Scott Morrison.
Nominations for preselection closed at 5pm on Wednesday January 31, but won't be publicly named until their applications are vetted by party officials.
Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce has nominated and branch members have been receiving calls from some other possible contenders.
The final field could include Simon Kennedy, who was the party's unsuccessful candidate for Bennelong - John Howard's former seat - at the 2022 election, and war widow Gwen Cherne, the inaugural Veteran Family Advocate Commissioner on the Repatriation Commission.
Other possible contenders include local party member Alex Cooke and Ben Britton, a 2022 federal election United Australia party candidate, who later joined the Liberal Party and sought preselection for the State seat of Kiama.
