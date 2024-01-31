Michael Egan - former NSW Treasurer and Cronulla MP - dies at 75

Michael Egan AO, the former NSW Treasurer, who grew up in Sutherland Shire and was the MP for Cronulla for five years, has died at 75.
Mr Egan was the first student enrolled at St Patrick's College, Sutherland in 1956.
In a joint statement, Premier Chris Minns and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said "Michael dedicated his long career to serving the people of NSW.
"Entering politics in October 1978, Michael served in the Legislative Assembly for more than five years as Member for Cronulla and in the Legislative Council for more than 18 years.
"During this nearly quarter century career, Michael held the honour of being the longest serving Treasurer in NSW history - for nearly a decade between 3 April 1995 and 21 January 2005. He was the first Member of the Upper House to do so.
"He also served as Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council, Vice-President of the Executive Council and Minister for State Development among many roles.
"On becoming Treasurer, Michael rapidly returned the NSW Budget to surplus and kept it there, building the Carr Government's reputation for economic and fiscal competence."
Mr Minns said, while Mr Egan was Treasurer, NSW all but eliminated net government debt while also investing heavily to improve essential services and infrastructure and hosting the Olympic Games.
"While Labor to his bootstraps and not one to 'altercate in undertones,' Michael cherished our democratic institutions and always acted to ensure they deserved the public's trust," Mr Minns said.
"Impatient with theorists and purists, he excelled at producing economic and social reforms through the messy compromise of politics.
"He drove changes to make NSW ports, energy, rail and water more competitive, reducing prices for households and businesses, improving living standards and creating jobs.
"After politics he continued to dedicate himself to serving his community, including as Macquarie University's longest serving Chancellor, from 2008 to 2019.
"He boasted he had personally graduated more than 43,000 students, a record - like his tenure as Treasurer - unlikely ever to be broken.
"In March of 2022, Michael received his Honorary Doctorate in the newly named Michael Egan Hall.
"Among his many community roles, Michael was also Chair of the Australia Day Council of NSW between 2006 and 2010, and Chair of the Centenary Institute of Cancer Medicine and Cell Biology since 2009.
"Our thoughts are with Michael's loved ones at this difficult time. Michael will be greatly missed by all who knew him."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.