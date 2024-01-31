St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Michael Egan - former NSW Treasurer and Cronulla MP - dies at 75

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 1 2024 - 9:11am, first published 9:08am
Michael Egan during his time as NSW Treasurer.
Michael Egan AO, the former NSW Treasurer, who grew up in Sutherland Shire and was the MP for Cronulla for five years, has died at 75.

