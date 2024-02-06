St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George letters: Concerns over asbestos in our nature strips

February 6 2024 - 2:30pm
Asbestos in our nature strips

With the current concerns about mulch in parks containing pieces of bonded asbestos, it is worth remembering that there is an ongoing legacy of asbestos closer to home.

