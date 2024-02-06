Fear for trees in proposed raising of Oyster Bay Oval

A group of residents believes 74 endemic native trees could be removed from around Oyster Bay Oval as part of an upgrade of sporting fields.
Sutherland Shire Council released a revised masterplan in November last year to a limited number of stakeholders, with comments to close on December 7.
Residents who were not consulted say the plans include the removal of 74 mature trees, providing shade as well as habitat and feed for several endangered species, including powerful owls and grey headed flying foxes.
A council spokeswoman said plans were being developed for significant upgrades to Oyster Bay Oval as well as surrounding recreational areas and facilities in the reserve.
"Due to the earthworks required to raise the oval, it is anticipated that a number of trees on the site will have to be removed," she said.
"Council will engage an expert arborist to determine how best to maintain tree canopy cover across the site before any works commence."
The spokeswoman said the plans were "being developed in response to community demand for improved sports facilities on site, as well as optimising the use of the reserve by catering to a wider variety of active and passive recreational interests and abilities".
"Among the major upgrades which are envisaged for the site are the delivery of raised and graded sports fields with improved drainage, new sports clubhouse and community use buildings, multi-sport courts, a children's playground, fitness equipment, picnic and social spaces and improved parking facilities.
"To ensure the interests of surrounding residents and local sports and community groups are reflected in the Draft Oyster Bay Oval Masterplan currently being developed by council, an extensive community consultation process has been undertaken.
"Staff continue to work with key stakeholders to further refine this plan before it is due to be put before council for consideration early in 2024."
Anissa Lawrence, one of the concerned residents, said "It is very unclear how the consultation process has translated from the feedback provided in the initial rounds of consultation to the current proposed masterplan".
"It is also very clear that council is trying to rush this process through given only a select number of residents adjacent to the oval have been sent the latest masterplan proposal rather than all residents," she said.
"This is an area owned and used by all residents...and to that end everyone should be allowed opportunity to see what is being proposed and respond accordingly."
