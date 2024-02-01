St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
New supermarkets to open in shire as another closes

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 1 2024 - 4:05pm
The first stage of Bay Central Woolooware will open on Wednesday February 7. Picture by Chris Lane
The first stage of Bay Central Woolooware will open on Wednesday February 7. Picture by Chris Lane

The opening of Woolworths and Aldi in Bay Central Woolooware follows closely on the closure of Coles at Caringbah.

