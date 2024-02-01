New supermarkets to open in shire as another closes

The opening of Woolworths and Aldi in Bay Central Woolooware follows closely on the closure of Coles at Caringbah.
The old but popular Caringbah supermarket closed on January 16 as work on an $80 million retail-residential development progresses.
A new supermarket will be part of the completed project.
Woolworths, Aldi and Dan Murphy's will be among the first businesses to open in Bay Central Woolooware on Wednesday February 7.
The opening was to have taken place in December, but was postponed because necessary work could not be completed.
Also opening on February 7 will be high-performance gym Combine Air, several specialty stores and outlets in the food court.
There will be a second stage of openings, including a medical precinct, fresh food outlets and more specialty shops.
An inclusive children's playground, Livvi's Place, which is being constructed in partnership with Touched by Olivia Foundation, is also still to be completed.
Dates for the further openings have not been announced.
The 18,000 square metre retail hub is the centrepiece of the final stage of the billion dollar Woolooware Bay Town Centre project, which will include 12 commercial suites, 245 apartments and the Quest 71-key serviced apartment hotel.
The final four residential towers comprising 245 apartments will be completed around Easter.
Bookings for Quest serviced apartments will be available from March 4.
The redevelopment of Sharks Leagues Club is a separate project, which is being undertaken by the club on land, including the football stadium, it retained when it sold most of the site for the residential-retail development.
The Sharks hope to reopen the club by the end of the year.
Woolooware Bay Town Centre developer Novm's chief executive and executive director Adrian Liaw said, "We have navigated many challenges over recent years to keep things moving - and now we are here, and we are thrilled".
Mr Liaw praised the efforts of the development team, partner Capital Corporation, builder Parkview, centre managers Savills Australia and the new centre tenants.
