Aussie growers invited to enter Grow It Local Awards

The fourth annual Grow It Local Awards are now open.
Whether you grow in a backyard, balcony, community garden, school garden or even a windowsill, you can enter the Grow It Local Awards.
Hundreds of Australian growers are once again anticipated to take part in these major national gardening awards, presented by Grow It Local and supported by Bayside Council.
The awards are a colourful community-minded celebration of creativity and fun in homegrown culture, with nine key categories:
Judges include Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis, River Cottage's Paul West, permaculture legend Hannah Moloney, World Record-holding large veg grower Kevin Fortey, and composting coach and author Kate Flood.
All Aussie food gardeners are invited to take part. Entering is easy:
Entries opened Thursday, February 1 and close on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Winners will be announced on April 16, 2024, with prizes to be awarded in each category, including gardening packs from Seasol, Mr Fothergill's and Grow It Local.
For further information and to view all nine award categories, visit growitlocal.com/awards
