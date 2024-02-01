Circus signs on shire main roads to be removed

Unauthorised signs promoting a circus coming to Miranda will be removed from structures on main roads.
Dozens of signs have been attached to safety fences on median strips and at intersections and pedestrian crossings on state roads, which are the responsibility of Transport for NSW.
Signs have also been secured to the fence of the former roadworks storage site at the intersection of Kingsway and Sylvania Road.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the signage had been erected on its property without permission.
"The signage will be removed as soon as possible and the owner will be advised of the removal," she said.
"Anyone who observes such signage on Transport for NSW property is urged to call the Transport Infoline on 131 500."
Promotion Inflatable clowns and signage on private property will not be affected.
Circus Rio is due to stage 11 performances in Miranda Park over eight performance days between February 23 and March 3.
A development application, which is expected to be formally approved by Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel on February 6, said the proposal involved the erection of a main circus tent and foyer tent.
The main circus tent has a capacity of 600 persons. Various ancillary structures such as portable toilets and parking of trucks and caravans are also proposed.
