Godfreys Miranda to shut following collapse of vacuum cleaner retailer

Godfreys in Westfield Miranda is among immediate casualties of the collapse of the vacuum cleaner retailer, which was founded 93 years ago.
The store, on ground level at the western end, is offering big discounts as remaining stock is cleared.
It is understood tomorrow will be the last trading day.
Staff have been instructed not to talk to the media.
Craig Crosbie, Robert Ditrich and Daniel Walley of PwC Australia were appointed voluntary administrators by Godfreys, which operates 141 stores in Australia and New Zealand, with more than 600 staff. A further 28 stores are run by franchisees.
The administrators will continue to run the business, but 54 stores, with 193 staff positions, will shut over the next fortnight.
Godfreys was founded in 1931 during the Great Depression.
The administrators said in a statement, like many retailers, Godfreys had faced a challenging economic and operating environment.
"Lower customer demand amid cost of living pressures, higher operating costs, and increased competition have all taken a toll on profitability, with some stores more impacted than others," the statement said.
