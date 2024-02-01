St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Godfreys Miranda to shut following collapse of vacuum cleaner retailer

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 2 2024 - 10:37am
Godfreys Miranda is offering big discounts as remaining stock is cleared.
Godfreys in Westfield Miranda is among immediate casualties of the collapse of the vacuum cleaner retailer, which was founded 93 years ago.

