Private hospitals set to celebrate 60 years

Two private hospitals in St George and Sutherland Shire are taking a trip down memory lane in 2024, to mark 60 years of caring for patients.
This year, Australia's largest private healthcare business, Ramsay Health Care, which owns St George Private Hospital and Kareena Private Hospital, celebrates 60 years since first opening its doors.
Ramsay Australia Chief Executive Carmel Monaghan said the 60th anniversary was a historic milestone.
"In 1964, Paul Ramsay opened our first private hospital in Sydney. With a handful of staff by his side, Paul converted a two-storey, brick guesthouse into a 16-bed psychiatric hospital and launched this amazing home-grown success story," Ms Monaghan said.
"From day one, Paul focused on caring for people - looking after the staff, looking after the doctors and looking after the patients.
"Ramsay is now the largest private healthcare operator in Australia but, most importantly, we are still people caring for people."
Across the decades, Ramsay has expanded to operate 74 hospitals and day surgeries across the country, employing 34,000 Australians and caring for 1.2 million patients each year.
Globally, the Ramsay group runs more than 500 healthcare facilities in Australia, Europe and the UK, with about 88,000 employees.
"Paul left a lasting legacy not only in terms of this amazing company that plays a leading role in one of the best healthcare systems in the world delivering outstanding outcomes for patients, but also through the Paul Ramsay Foundation, one of Australia's largest philanthropic foundations, which is dedicated to ending cycles of disadvantage in this country," Ms Monaghan said.
"We are incredibly proud of Ramsay's extraordinary history but our future is even more exciting.
"We continue to invest in our hospital network and equipment, ensuring we have world class facilities and we are also transforming the business through technology and workforce development, as we seek to re-imagine private healthcare in Australia."
Ramsay Health Care's Global Managing Director and Chief Executive, Craig McNally, said the 60th anniversary would be a year of celebration.
"Millions of people trust us with their healthcare around the globe and we take that responsibility seriously, which is why we will continue putting our patients at the centre of everything we do," Mr McNally said.
"I want to thank all our remarkable people, our doctors, patients and partners who remain at the heart of this terrific Ramsay story."
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.