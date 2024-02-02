St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hurstville prepares to welcome the Year of the Dragon

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 2 2024 - 1:00pm
Hurstville is carrying out last minute preparations for tomorrow's Lunar New Year celebrations where an estimated 50,000 are expected to throng Forest Road to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

