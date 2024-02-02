Hurstville prepares to welcome the Year of the Dragon

Hurstville is carrying out last minute preparations for tomorrow's Lunar New Year celebrations where an estimated 50,000 are expected to throng Forest Road to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.
Council staff worked to install a large mural at the Hurstville Interchange Park that will greet festival-goers with a new year message.
Called Tatalita, the mural depicts New Year babies riding a dragon paper cut-out.
Representing the 2024 Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon and drawing from Hurstville's rich historical and cultural tapestry, each baby will hold an element that represents the suburb's past and present such as a wooden log in reference to Hurstville's historical ties to the wood industry and 2024's zodiac element to celebrate Lunar New Year.
The mural was created by Maria Thaddea, Chenxi (Hilda) Zhang and Penny Zhang, a collective of emerging interdisciplinary creatives.
Lunar New Year festival visitors can expect the traditional activities such as lion dancing, red envelope giveaways and different cuisines to enjoy; this is also a time for families to spend time together and embrace traditions.
Lunar New Year Festival 2024 details:
When: Saturday 3 February 2024
Time: 12.00pm to 9.00pm
Where: Forest Road Hurstville
Cost: Free
