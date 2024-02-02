Major road works at Princes Highway, Rockdale this weekend

Major road works will take place at Princes Highway and Bestic Street, Rockdale this weekend as part of the M6 Stage 1 Motorway works.
Motorists are advised to plan their trip, follow signage and check LiveTraffic.Com.
The work is ongoing to install a seven-kilometre underground permanent power supply from the Canterbury substation at Earlwood to the new M6 Stage 1 Motorway Operations Centre at West Botany Street, Rockdale.
Major excavation work is required on sections of Princes Highway and Bestic Street.
Transport for NSW said the safest way to complete this excavation is to work continuously over one weekend.
Work will start at 8pm, Friday, February 2 and finish at 5am, Monday February 5.
Motorists should take note of the signage and check LiveTraffic.Com for traffic updates.
Expect traffic detours and allow extra travel time.
