St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Major road works at Princes Highway, Rockdale this weekend

February 2 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major excavation work is required on sections of Princes Highway and Bestic Street.
Major excavation work is required on sections of Princes Highway and Bestic Street.

Major road works will take place at Princes Highway and Bestic Street, Rockdale this weekend as part of the M6 Stage 1 Motorway works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.