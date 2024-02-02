Bull shark detected at Cronulla as swimmers warned to avoid dawn and dusk

A tagged bull shark was detected by the Cronulla listening station at 11.21am on Thursday February 1.
The same shark, number #965, was detected at Bondi on Tuesday January 30.
However, the Department of Primary Industries is not linking this shark to the attack on Lauren O'Neill, 29, at Elizabeth Bay inside Sydney Harbour just before 8pm on Monday January 29.
A spokeswoman referred the Leader to the statement by Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty after the attack on Ms O'Neill, which said the SharkSmart monitoring program indicated approximately eight tagged bull sharks had been detected by shark listening stations off Sydney coastal beaches in the week before the Sydney Harbour attack.
The history on bull shark #965 shows it was tagged and released in February 2021 in Sydney Harbour.
#965 visited Cronulla at the same time last year.
Ms Moriarty said in her statement government shark scientists assessed Ms O'Neill's injuries and determined a bull shark was likely responsible.
"Awareness of where to swim and not to swim is the best shark safety approach - and the NSW SharkSmart campaign is one of the biggest and best in the world," she said.
"Through research our scientists have found there are conditions that increase the chances of encountering a shark.
"Swimmers should follow some SharkSmart safety basics such as avoiding swimming at dawn, dusk and night, plus keep away from murky, dirty water, and waters with known effluents or sewage."
"Our research has highlighted that individual bull sharks are constantly moving throughout the Harbour and there is no evidence of any territorial behaviour by individuals.
"Research has also shown that bull sharks are especially numerous when water temperature is around 22°C, which is close to the average water temperature across Sydney at the moment."
Ms Moriarty said anyone could download the SharkSmart app to their mobile phone.
