One teenager critical and two seriously injured in Roselands crash

Updated February 3 2024 - 8:38am, first published 6:29am
The accident scene at Roselands. Picture 9 News
Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after a car hit a tree and fence and caught alight following a collision at Roselands.

