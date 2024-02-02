One teenager critical and two seriously injured in Roselands crash

Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after a car hit a tree and fence and caught alight following a collision at Roselands.
The accident occurred about 9.50pm in Friday on King Georges Road.
A police statement said a blue sedan and a white sedan collided before the blue car hit a tree and a fence, catching alight.
The fire was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW before it spread to nearby properties.
"The driver of the blue sedan, an 18-year-old female, was treated for chest and pelvic injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition," the statement said.
"A 17-year-old male passenger was also treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for serious injuries to his leg and chest before being taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
"A second passenger, also an 18-year-old female, was treated for leg, arm and chest injuries before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
"The 26-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the white sedan was uninjured.
"A crime scene has been established, and officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the incident."
