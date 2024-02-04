Dragons Junior league season kicks off again

The Dragons NRL team finished their pre-season camp with a physical opposed session against the Sea Eagles at Brookvale's 4 Pines Park last Friday, as their Juniors got their chance to grab the game time spotlight.
The junior representative Rugby League season kicked-off for 2024 with the St George Dragons fielding sides in SG Ball Cup (under-19s men), Tarsha Gale Cup (under-19s women), Harold Matthews Cup (under-17s men) and Lisa Fiaola Cup (under-17s women)-they all faced Penrith away on the weekend.
This season's coaching ranks are full of experience and rugby league nous with Willie Talau again taking care of the SG Ball squad, former New Zealand and Samoan international Frank Pritchard mentoring the Harold Matthews team, Craig Faulkner leading the Tarsha Gale unit and Gary Fa'afua the Lisa Fiaola coach.
In the SG Ball, Willie Talau is again at the helm, and the Dragons under-19s unit who were looking to build on their 2023 campaign in which they nabbed a trio of wins from nine outings stunned Penrith with a 26-24 win to get points early.
NRL trainees Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Finau Latu, and Corey Ackers are set to lead the side along with the likes NSW under-17s captain Jacob Halangahu, recent signee Cyrus Stanley-Traill, and five-eighth Shadi Hammoud.
Talau believes that 2024 will be a big one for his side after having learnt a tonne over the course of last year and through the preseason.
"I believe this is the most balanced junior reps side I've ever been involved with and that's a massive credit to Ian Millward and Kyle Stanley.
"This group is benefitting from the foundations established by standards set by our 2023 playing group.
"Our season goal is that we play semis," he said.
With Craig Faulkner at the helm, the Dragons Tarsha Gale side were keen to improve on their 2023 season but they were on the wrong side of a 40-0 Penrith football lesson-they kicked their season off against a Panthers side who finished just two points shy of a finals appearance a year ago.
Fullback Alaiyah Williams and forwards Taneisha Gray and Christine Tsougranis are among the returning faces whilst the likes of dummy half Dalia Nabhan and front rower Lexis Kaleti will also be looking to leave their mark.
Frank Pritchard's Harold Matthews Cup side were chasing an improved campaign this upcoming year but unfortunatly were hit with a panthers train-going down 44 -4 at Bluebet.
Skipper Alex Futialo, centre Kordell Pritchard, and halfback Riley Brannock are among the promising talents that Pritchard will lean on this year along with brothers Jasais and Johannan Ah Kee.
Their campaign starts against last year's semi-finalists the Panthers at the foot of the mountains before taking on the Sea Eagles and Bears heading into a Round 4 bye.
The Dragons also have a Lisa Fiaola Cup side in 2024 with Gary Fa'afua at the helm and were eager to start well, but it was a day out for Panthers centre Hannah Ison in the first round on Saturday, scoring a hat-trick of tries in Penrith's 36-0 win to kick off the Dragons season.
