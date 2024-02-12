Cornish medals at Track Nations

The first medals of the 2024 Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup season were awarded in Adelaide last week with Sutherland sprinter Tom Cornish picking up a gold.
In the men's team sprint, Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Cornish posted 42.444 seconds to qualify fastest ahead of the first round and finals. They were the only country to go under 42 seconds, with Japan next quickest on 43.103
After Tom Cornish partnered Richardson and Hoffman in qualifying, three-time Olympian Matt Glaetzer came in for the evening's first round and the final.
Matt Glaetzer said it was a credit to how well they worked as a team.
"Good things to come"
In an encouraging sign for the Australian track cyclists ahead of the Paris Olympics, the trio of Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer comfortably beat Japan in the final at Adelaide's Super-Drome.
Its the first time since 2019, Australia has hosted a round of the UCI's premier track racing series for nations.
