Cornish medals at Track Nations

John Veage
By John Veage
February 12 2024 - 12:36pm
Tom Cornish (r) in the Men's Team Sprint. Picture Richard Morton
The first medals of the 2024 Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup season were awarded in Adelaide last week with Sutherland sprinter Tom Cornish picking up a gold.

