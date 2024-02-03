St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Community urged to support shire lifeguards in swim for Starlight Foundation kids

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 3 2024 - 4:03pm
Some of the council lifeguards participating in the marathon swim with mayor Carmelo Pesce. Picture by John Veage
The Sutherland Shire community is being encouraged to support 24 council lifeguards in a quest to collectively swim 500 kilometres to raise $5000 for children's cancer charity, the Starlight Foundation

