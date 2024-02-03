Community urged to support shire lifeguards in swim for Starlight Foundation kids

The Sutherland Shire community is being encouraged to support 24 council lifeguards in a quest to collectively swim 500 kilometres to raise $5000 for children's cancer charity, the Starlight Foundation
The Starlight Super Swim is promoted as Australia's biggest charity swimming challenge.
Each lifeguard will swim 20 kilometres or more during February in council leisure centres or ocean rock pools.
Sutherland Shire Council's ocean safety and lifeguards team leader Bede Elphick said, "We have set personal fundraising goals of a minimum of $200 each, which would bring our total to $5000.
"We invite the community to join us in tracking our progress and supporting our fundraising efforts, helping us to exceed this goal."
Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said the challenge was the latest in a long series of charity fund-raising initiatives undertaken by the lifeguards.
In previous years, they have raised funds for the Sydney Children's Hospital.
"There's a tremendous amount of good will out there in our community for our lifeguards and the incredible work they do. I would love to see our community rally behind them.
"Every dollar you contribute will help provide a bit of cheer to kids in need."
The Starlight Super Swim commenced on February 1 and will conclude on February 29.
