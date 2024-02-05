St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Appeal to save Yarrawarrah swim school after council shutdown order

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 6 2024 - 6:54am, first published 6:52am
Andrew Duncan teaches a young pupil in his Yarrawarrah home's pool. Picture by John Veage
A learn-to-swim school, which has operated from a Yarrawarrah home for four years, has been ordered to close following noise complaints.

