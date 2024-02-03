Little Pattie & co to turn back the clock at The Pavilion

Baby boomers can turn back the clock when The Good Old Days of Rock 'n' Roll show comes to Sutherland next month.
Stars from the past - Little Pattie, Digger Revell, Jade Hurley, Dinah Lee and Lucky Starr - will perform at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre on Saturday March 2 at the seniors friendly time of 2pm.
"This is not a tribute concert ...this is the real deal," the promoter says.
The group was the backbone of TV shows such as Bandstand and Johnny O'Keefe's Six O'Clock Rock in the '60s and '70s.
Patricia Amphlett (Little Pattie) told the Leader, "It's a fabulous show - we love performing it, and the audiences are great".
"I promise if you come and see it, you will leave with a smile on your face," she said.
"The people who come along are like teenagers all over again, and if you are lucky they will dance up and down the aisles, too."
Amphlett, who performed with Lucky Starr at The Pavilion in May last year, said the redeveloped entertainment centre was "a beautiful performance space".
The Good Old Days of Rock 'n' Roll show was the brainchild of bass player and promoter Bob McKinnon.
"Bob lived in the shire for years, as I did," she said. "I lived at Illawong in the '70s, and for the first couple of years had to catch the punt over the river.
"Bob realised there was a whole cohort of people who aren't as keen to go out as they used to, but if you put on something they can relate to, they're out in a flash.
"The first show we did was on the Gold Coast and we had 1500 people. From the minute we walked out on stage, they were all smiling...and most had beautiful silver hair."
Amphlett said she never tired of performing her 1963 debut single, He's My Blonde Headed, Stompie Wompie, Real Gone Surfer Boy.
"I worked out pretty early that's why I am in the business I am in," she said.
Les Morrison (Lucky Starr) said the same of his 1962 hit, I've Been Everywhere.
"It's always a challenge," he told the Leader. "Sometimes it works better than others. It's all to do with breathing. The song requires you to sing 12 bars without taking a breath."
Morrison said when Bob McKinnon asked him to be part of the show, he was "rapt".
"It gave us all a chance to catch up on a regular basis again and to get out and work really lovely venues," he said.
"The audiences are sensational. They are all our peer group and a lot bring along grandchildren to expose them to the music they loved.
"The comment I get most is, 'It's a marvellous show and we understood all the words'."
