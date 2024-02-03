Thousands welcome Year of the Dragon at Hurstville

Thousands welcomed in the Year of the Dragon at Hurstville yesterday at the largest Sydney Metro, council-led Lunar New Year 2024 celebration.
This year marks the 21st year that Lunar New Year has been celebrated in the Georges River area.
Hurstville's Forest Road came alive with an estimated 50,000 visitors joining the celebrations and festivities throughout the day.
The crowds enjoyed a day of lively and colourful entertainment, food and culture and traditional and cultural performances as they welcomed luck and prosperity for the new year.
Funding for the event has been provided by the NSW Government through the Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival Grants Program.
