Thousands welcome Year of the Dragon at Hurstville

Updated February 4 2024 - 9:14am, first published 9:05am
Thousands welcomed in the Year of the Dragon at Hurstville yesterday at the largest Sydney Metro, council-led Lunar New Year 2024 celebration.

