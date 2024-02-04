St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Motorist's lucky escape when large tree branch falls at Miranda

By Murray Trembath
Updated February 4 2024 - 8:33pm, first published 8:18pm
A motorist had a lucky escape when a large tree branch fell across President Avenue, Miranda on Sunday evening.

