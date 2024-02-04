Motorist's lucky escape when large tree branch falls at Miranda

A motorist had a lucky escape when a large tree branch fell across President Avenue, Miranda on Sunday evening.
The tree damaged the front of the car and took out one side of the road when it fell about 100 metres west of Kiora Road about 6.30pm.
Two local residents stepped in to act as traffic controllers, with cars queued on either side of the scene.
Alistair Rowe, of Woronora, was driving west in President Avenue when he "heard a cracking noise above and in front of me, and saw the tree coming down".
"I put the brakes on," he said. "The ABS braking worked well, I stopped the car as soon as I could, but I hit the tree.
"I reversed the car out of the way and put the flashing lights on.
"These local guys are doing a great job with the traffic control and we are waiting for the police to come."
Police and a Fire and Rescue NSW crew arrived soon after.
