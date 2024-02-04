Team to succeed

Rockdale Ilinden will open its 2024 NPL NSW Men's campaign when they make a trip to Penshurst Park where they will face St George City on Saturday, February 17 in a quality local derby to kick-off the season.
The 2023 NPL Men's NSW runner up and overall club champions, Rockdale will unearth as many as seven new faces, one being marquee signing Moudi Najjar, as coach Paul Dee sets his sights on a massive 2024.
After finishing second in 2023 behind APIA , the club has shown its hand in pushing for silverware by announcing the signing of several talented players one being 23-year-old ex-Melbourne City and Macarthur FC attacker Moudi Najjar.
The club resigned 2023 Player of the Year winner and club captain Alec Urosevski as well as Bai Antoniou, Jason Cakovski, Brendan Cholakian, Daniel Collins, Lochlan Constable, Matthieu Cordier, Isaac Danzo, Harrison Devenish-Meares, Lachlan Griffiths, Ricardo Rizzo, Brayden Sorge, Benjamin Wass, Brae Ovens and Steven Geroski.
The club has also agreed to terms with ex-Manly United ace Hunter Elliott, former St George City midfielder Dean Pelekanos and big bustling striker Yinka Sunmola .
The Speranza brothers Giorgio and Roberto have made the move from Marconi to Ilinden in a coup for the club while another quality attacker in Mabior Garang has also arrived.
At their season launch, club president Dennis Loether said they are one big family at Rockdale and this year they aim to go one better.
"It doesnt come easy, it takes commitment from the whole family" he said
"We can do it with the squad we have assembled, we have a number of new players and it should be another successful season"
The club also revealed they are upgrading their lighting with a NSW Govt grant and are in the process of designing their new gym and women's facilities with a 1.3m Federal Govt grant from Linda Burney.
NSW sports minister and local member Steve Kamper said the club set a standard for how an association should be run and Football St George Chair Irene Hatzipetros said success on the park brings success in the community.
