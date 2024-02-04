St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Team to succeed

Updated February 5 2024 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
Rockdale Ilinden- the 2023 NPL Men's NSW runner up and overall club champions are preparing to go one better in 2024. Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden will open its 2024 NPL NSW Men's campaign when they make a trip to Penshurst Park where they will face St George City on Saturday, February 17 in a quality local derby to kick-off the season.

