Former aide to ex-MP Craig Kelly convicted of indecently assaulting female staff

By Miklos Bolza
Updated February 5 2024 - 11:35am, first published 7:40am
Frank Zumbo has been found guilty of indecently assaulting four young women. Picture by Dan Himbrechts / AAP PHOTOS
A former aide to ex-Hughes MP Craig Kelly has been convicted of indecently assaulting four female staff members.

