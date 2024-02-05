Double nomination for young pair in statewide awards

Two young residents from St George and Sutherland Shire have been named finalists in the NSW Woman of the Year Award 2024.
The NSW Government is shining a spotlight on the outstanding contributions of women across the state. The awards celebrate the role models who challenge inequality, innovate and inspire.
Since 2012, the annual awards have recognised the women and girls whose determination, bravery, skill and passion have inspired their communities and others to achieve great things. There are six award categories in the 2024 program.
Kirrawee's Darian Brooker is a finalist in for the NSW Young Woman of the Year award.
Darian is a foster care leaver, TEDx speaker, and the founder and Chief Executive of We, Future Leaders - a youth-led education and mentoring organisation assisting students from pre-school to university to reach their full academic and personal potential.
Having experienced the instability of 26 school changes, she envisioned a world where all students could be heard, valued and adequately supported, no matter their circumstances. Darian leads a team of 45 people who work with students weekly on a one-on-one and small group basis in two learning centres, online and within schools. We, Future Leaders has supported about 2000 students across NSW and aims to positively impact a million Australian youth by 2040.
Darian is also an active board member of ShireBiz and The Youth Partnership's Work Placement Reference Group, proudly supporting local business and student work placement opportunities. Additionally, Darian regularly shares her story at schools around NSW to help students become resilient leaders as part of her '100 Free School Talks' initiative.
Nominated for the 'ones to watch' category is Penshurst's Gezel Bardossi. At age 11, Gezel insisted she wanted to compete on The Voice Australia. The minimum entry age was 15, but after several auditions The Voice Australia relaxed its age requirement and she was selected. She received a four-chair turn and a standing ovation, and became the youngest contestant to appear on the show, finishing in the top six.
Gezel is also a professional actor, with roles in short films, an Australian feature, US TV series and music videos. She performed the role of Summer in Sydney Catholic Schools' School of Rock The Musical at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, appearing in front of 11,000 people. In 2023, Gezel received the Best Actress Award at the Salt House Creative International Film Festival for her role in short film The Naughty List.
Gezel studies the Newman Selective Gifted Education Program, coaches students, is a published author and represents her school in swimming. She is a School Wide Positive Behaviours for Learning leader, a role in which she discusses bullying and socially acceptable behaviour. Gezel was described as being grounded and generous, showing courage and focus while inspiring others.
The awards are the centrepiece of NSW Women's Week 2024, which will be held from March 4-10. Recipients will be revealed at a ceremony on March 7 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said these incredible individuals have made an enormous contribution to communities in every corner of the state.
"It's particularly pleasing to see the breadth of work on display, which is representative of our wonderfully diverse and highly dedicated communities," he said.
Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said there was a record 420 nominations this year.
"Each and every one showcasing the hard work, dedication and passion of women and girls across NSW," she said.
"Women and girls are making a significant impact in advancing gender equality across different industries, from science to education, health, industry, culture and community. We want to continue to empower the next generation to be limitless in delivering positive changes through fortitude in their fields of expertise. We can only achieve this by shining a light on the contributions and achievements of women and giving them the recognition they truly deserve."
International Women's Day breakfast event
Georges River Council will host the fourth International Women's Day breakfast at Hurstville on March 8.
Community members are invited to attend the breakfast and networking event at the Southern Sydney Event Centre from 7.30am-10am.
Hear from former internationally acclaimed motivational speaker, Oatley's Kath Koschel, who will share her inspirational journey of overcoming unprecedented challenges after her professional cricket career was cut short.
Following her sporting career, Kath established the Kindness Factory, an initiative that showcases small acts of kindness on social media.
This month, the Kindness Factory reached the milestone of seven million acts of kindness, equating to seven million moments someone went out of their way to make someone else smile.
Since it was started in 2015, Kath's heartwarming passion project has evolved into the 'Kindness Curriculum,' which has now been implemented in schools across three countries.
"The theme for International Women's Day 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion', which highlights the importance of diversity and kindness within our community," Georges River Deputy Mayor Elise Borg said.
"This year's theme also underscores the role we can all play every day to create a kinder and more inclusive society. Taking a moment to do something kind for someone else - especially someone who is different to you - might sound like something small, but it can make a big impact in that person's day.
"This year's International Women's Day event is an opportunity to celebrate the wonderful impact so many women make in our community, including the many kindhearted community advocates I come across every day whose efforts help to make Georges River such a great place to live."
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir expressed his thanks to the many women who contribute to the community of Georges River, including his family and friends, work colleagues, fellow councillors, and council staff.
"In my capacity as the Mayor of Georges River, I have had met so many remarkable women whose contributions to our community make Georges River a better place," he said.
"Georges River Council is committed to building a vibrant, inclusive, and diverse community. Through events like the International Women's Day breakfast, Council strives to promote equality and celebrate the achievements of all women in our community."
Tickets to the International Women's Day are $50, with all proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to support the Kindness Factory and Mayor Elmir to present a cheque to the organisation during the breakfast event.This event is proudly sponsored by the St George Business Chamber.
