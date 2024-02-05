St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Double nomination for young pair in statewide awards

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 5 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 1:00pm
Darian Brooker is a finalist for the NSW Young Woman of the Year award. Picture by John Veage
Darian Brooker is a finalist for the NSW Young Woman of the Year award. Picture by John Veage

Two young residents from St George and Sutherland Shire have been named finalists in the NSW Woman of the Year Award 2024.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

