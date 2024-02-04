Slayers still on top of NSW Premier Cricket

The St George and Sutherland 'Slayers' Women's first grade team bounced back from last weeks NSW Premier Cricket Women's Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup final winning their round 15 clash against Bankstown on Sunday.
The Slayers celebrated their twentieth anniversary last year and have been hugely successful, boasting ten club championships and over 25 premierships.
The Slayers 2024 team is a good mix of emerging young talent with three U19 rep players and some experienced players to keep the team balanced.
Like the St George Men's team the combined Sutherland and St George outfit sit alone at the top of the NSW Premier Cricket (Women's) Summer ladder, with three normal season games to go before finals.
Playing at Hurstville Oval because the men were playing a two day game away from home the Bankstown W1 team won the toss and elected to bowl.
The tactic almost paid off with Slayers experienced opener Tahlia Wilson who plays for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League struggling to get a start, falling for 10 off 26 balls.
Opening partner Lucy Western tried to steady the ship and got a start before being stumped on 28 -she was joined on the same score by all rounder Rhiannon Dick who has had a stellar season so far with the bat.
With the score on 4-106 and the batting depth running short NSW U 19 player Lucy Finn stepped up and saw the innings out , top scoring with a innings saving 59 off 64 balls.
Their final score of 8 / 205 off the 50 Overs gave the visitors something to chase but Finn struck again bowling their opener Tahlia Dunne for 11 before her fellow Slayer bowlers led by Rhiannon Dick who took four wickets rolled through the blue and whites for 161 runs with five overs spare.
The Slayers field a team in first, second and third grades, and the Brewer Shield under-17s teams in both Twenty 20 and limited-overs formats and this week in Round 16 they face Sydney Cricket Club at Sutherland Oval.
In the Men's Round 13 clash, top of the table Saints kept their dreams alive in a two day game against Blacktown Mounties away,
St George won the toss and elected to bowl throwing everything at the home team and leaving them 10 - 228 off 95 Overs on Saturday. Dayle Carew taking three wickets,
On Sunday St George without openers Nikitaras (NSW duty) and Blake McDonald had Kurtis Patterson step up scoring an unbeaten 90 off 150 balls, to see them easily home, 5 for 231 off 58 overs.
In Round 14 two day action the Saints face Campbelltown Camden at Hurstville Oval on February 10 and 17.
