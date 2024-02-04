St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Slayers still on top of NSW Premier Cricket

John Veage
By John Veage
February 5 2024 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW U 19 player Lucy Finn stepped up at Hurstville Oval on Sunday and saw the Slayers innings out , top scoring with an innings saving 59 off 64 balls. Picture John Veage
The NSW U 19 player Lucy Finn stepped up at Hurstville Oval on Sunday and saw the Slayers innings out , top scoring with an innings saving 59 off 64 balls. Picture John Veage

The St George and Sutherland 'Slayers' Women's first grade team bounced back from last weeks NSW Premier Cricket Women's Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup final winning their round 15 clash against Bankstown on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.