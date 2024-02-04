Engadine workplace tragedy one of five in four days in NSW

The death of a young tradesman at Engadine last week was one of five workplace deaths in NSW in four days.
Minister for Work Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis said the tragedies "serve as a sad reminder to employers and businesses about safety".
"In 2022, there was approximately one workplace fatality a week in NSW, but in four days last week five people died at NSW workplaces," she said.
Ms Cotsis said the Engadine fatality involved a man, 28, who fell after suffering an electric shock while conducting air conditioner repairs.
The other fatalities included a man, 77, who was struck by a forklift in Griffith; a man, 51, losing control of an all-terrain vehicle on a cotton farm in Narromine; a truck driver being found unresponsive on the ground of a loading bay in Dubbo; and a motorbike incident on a property 120km east of Tibooburra.
Ms Cotsis said SafeWork had also been notified of several workplace incidents which resulted in serious injuries, including a case on January 27 where a construction worker fell 3-4 metres from a scaffold in Eastwood, resulting in serious head injuries.
"Following a well-deserved break, employees should feel they can come back to work and be safe," she said.
"Business owners must ensure their employees are always practising safe work practices.
"These deaths serve as a tragic reminder to make sure workplaces are up to date with safety equipment and compliance."
Workers who have concerns about workplace health and safety can anonymously contact SafeWork on 13 10 50 or through the 'Speak Up Save Lives' app.
SafeWork has a toolkit for Business Owners to ensure they have workplaces that promote effective work health and safety.
Further details about workplace safety, including working with electricity, forklifts, farm safety and working at heights in construction, can be found on the SafeWork NSW website.
