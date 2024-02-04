St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Engadine workplace tragedy one of five in four days in NSW

February 5 2024 - 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accident scene at Engadine. Picture 9 News
Accident scene at Engadine. Picture 9 News

The death of a young tradesman at Engadine last week was one of five workplace deaths in NSW in four days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.