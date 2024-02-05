Big Island swim

In deal conditions the 2024 Shark Island Swim was held successfully on Sunday with the largest field ever assembled in its 36th year.
Saturday morning didn't look promising with a massive south swell running and surfers thinking it might be their day but the risk assessment showed while the beach and swell looked messy, the courses were quite swimmable, and they hoped conditions subsided .
On Sunday around 1000 swimmers took part in the biggest event yet with some controversy starting the day in the 1km Pulse Cronulla Beach Fun Swim.
Stephen Parkes was the first to cross the line in 12:50, but it was a different story in the women's with young swimmers Alexandria Field and Kiani Johnston hitting the finish tape together in 13:57.
Organisers tried to split them, determining that the finish tape was held in front of the actual finish line- both were awarded first place.
The Elite's were the first of the six waves and they hit the low tide start at speed, leaving the final O60's wave to walk slowly into the water watching for potholes.
Kurnell's Barry Tyte is now the only swimmer to have been in all 36 swims, after Cronulla SLSC's Al Metti decided he had done enough -Al had the honour of firing the starters gun.
At the front of the race it was Tim Ford and 2023 winner Nicholas Middleton from Wanda SLSC who set the pace, but on the long stretch home it was all Middleton, winning by 40 seconds ( 28:04) -stumbling twice in the shore break which could have proved crucial.
The race for second was intense with six swimmers hitting the sand together the run proving vital- Mitchell Green and Angus Jarolimek separated by 1 second.
Wanda's Charlotte Bowmer finished first women, and fifth overall in a 28:56.
Middleton said it was good to go back to back to back for the 2024 win.
" It was the longest race ever" he said
"I took off at the first turning can and just kept my head down"
15 yr old Bowmer said it was great to get a win in her first race.
"I just tried to get a good start, I kept in the lead bunch and once I got around the Island it was easier getting back to the beach"
