Swinging for change on the greens

The inaugural Enough Is Enough Charity Golf Day is being held at Beverley Park on March 8.
Enough Is Enough is a national non-profit organisation that provides anti-violence programs and services. It was formed 30 years ago by Ken Marslew after his son was murdered in the bungled armed hold up of the Jannali Pizza shop in 1994.
"We need the community to get behind this event. It is as simple as that. We're determined to make it a success but we need golfers and sponsors. By joining the golf day not only are you helping to raise much-needed funds to help stop violence in our community, you're showing your support and declaring 'enough is enough'," Chief Executive of Enough is Enough, Mr Marslew, said.
Enough Is Enough corporate partner Birdie Wealth Chief Executive Nathan Smith encourages the community to get involved.
"Register a team of four for $1000 which includes green fees, golf carts, team photo, show bag, breakfast, lunch and drinks on the course, or better still you can sponsor a hole for $1500 and that includes a team of four, green fees, golf carts, team photo, show bag, breakfast, lunch, and drinks on the course, signage at the hole and presentation, media release and social media promotion," he said.
"Your golf swing isn't just a game-changer on the course; it's a swing for positive change in our community. We're proud to support Enough Is Enough on an ongoing basis because we can see the real difference Ken and the team are making, and we want that to continue."
