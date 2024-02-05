Sharks Juniors start their league season

It was a positive start to the 2024 season for both the Mathews Cup and SG Ball teams, with the two Sharks junior representative squads scoring round one wins over the Balmain Tigers.
In hot conditions at PointsBet Stadium, the under-17 Matthews Cup outfit were dominant in a 32-6 victory, while in the SG Ball match, the under-19 Cronulla squad rebounded from a first half deficit to record a 44-18 win.
In the first hit out for most of the Sharks team at a junior rep level, the Matthews Cup Sharks were well on top and Coach Brad Kelly was pleased with their first up efforts .
"Happy with the win, a good way to start the season," Kelly said
"It was good to lay a platform to build on for next week, but definitely some areas to improve on before we go into round two."
In the SG Ball, with the advantage of a strong northly and capitalising on Sharks ill-discipline, the Tigers took control, building an 18-4 lead but a try out wide to winger Richard Whalebone with Riley Pollard adding the extra two from wide saw the Sharks go to the break with a spring in their step.
Sharks SG Ball coach Dave Howlett said the try before half time was important.
"That six points was vital for us, gave us a boost of confidence going into half time and we showed what we can do in the second half when we respect the footy,"
In the second half it was all Sharks, five more tries, for 34 points in the second period, rounding out the win with a Michael Gabrael hat trick.
While the Lisa Fiaola Sharks suffered a tight 20-18 loss to Wests Tigers, the Tarsha Gale team powered home to secure a win as the women's junior-rep season also kicked off at PointsBet Stadium.
Despite matching the Tigers with four tries, goal kicking was the deciding factor for the under-17's.
The under-19 Tarsha Gale girls had their mettle tested by the Tigers in a close affair.
After shooting to an early lead with tries to Arianna Ruwoldt and Koolee Harbour, they trailed 18-14 however, Tia-Jordyn Vasilovski crossed for her second try before NRLW squad member Manilita Takapautolo went over to seal a 22-18 win.
Tarsha Gale coach Isaac Michael loved the spirit shown by his team as they withstood the Tigers' fightback and regained their composure.
"It was really good to see that the girls dug deep, got back a couple of tries and then finished up on top. You want that level of competition where you have to push all the way through and you can't switch off at any stage.
All junior teams play again this Saturday when they host the Parramatta Eels at PointsBet Stadium .
