Sharks Juniors start their league season

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 5 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 1:55pm
The Sharks junior men's and women's rep teams back up and host the Parramatta Eels at PointsBet Stadium this Saturday. Picture John Veage
The Sharks junior men's and women's rep teams back up and host the Parramatta Eels at PointsBet Stadium this Saturday. Picture John Veage
Lisa Fiaola Cup

It was a positive start to the 2024 season for both the Mathews Cup and SG Ball teams, with the two Sharks junior representative squads scoring round one wins over the Balmain Tigers.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

