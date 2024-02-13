St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Letters: A huge opportunity for voters in Cook; Woronora River; Good citizens

Updated February 13 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A byelection is looming for the seat of Cook, which stretches from Sutherland Shire across Captain Cook Bridge to St George. Picture by Chris Lane
A byelection is looming for the seat of Cook, which stretches from Sutherland Shire across Captain Cook Bridge to St George. Picture by Chris Lane

Letters to the Editor

We constituents of the federal seat of Cook have a once in a lifetime opportunity coming up this year: Scott Morrison is standing down and there will be a by election around April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.