Letters: A huge opportunity for voters in Cook; Woronora River; Good citizens

We constituents of the federal seat of Cook have a once in a lifetime opportunity coming up this year: Scott Morrison is standing down and there will be a by election around April.
This gives us a genuine chance to elect good, well known, independent so that henceforth, we will no longer be taken for granted as "traditional Liberal", but politically significant.
Our new member would have a year to get ready for the real test, the general election in 2025.
There is a further reason. Support for Albanese is falling fast and the election in 2025 is likely to be very close, perhaps even a hung Parliament.
In the 2010 election, two independents decided which party would govern. In 2025 our independent member just might have that kind of say.
All parties would then take notice of the views of those in Cook. It has been similar previously. From 1972-75, the Labor candidate Ray Thorburn held Cook against Don Dobie.
In the extremely close 1974 election, Thorburn won Cook with the tiniest handful of votes, giving victory and government to Whitlam.
Politicians listened to us then! All this is entirely possible.
In the 2022 election, five Teal independents captured seats around Sydney the Liberal party thought they owned. All politicians take notice now of those five seats.
So please someone go for it and let the rest of us support our independent. Seats in the shire should be "owned" by shire residents and not by any political party.
Ray Anthony, Taren Point
The Woke are still coming. Cook electorate according to the AEC stats voted 63.26 per cent No in the referendum, like a random 30 out of 40 Labor seats voted No.
You would have thought the Woke would have got the message. Leave Australia alone.
Now, with Scott Morrison resigning in late February, there is a report they want to change the name of the Cook electorate.
Federal electorates are named after individual people who worked for Australia. We have plenty of suburbs with Indigenous place names.
Cook a superb navigator and explorer found Botany Bay - the rest is history. In just over 200 tears Australia has matched the world for development and living standards. Our indigenous people still need direct help, not bureaucratic think tanks.
I suggest the Woke go to the Labor electorates of Oxley, Blaxland, Watson, Shortland, Hindmarsh and see how they go.
In the meantime go and find a real cause to chase - people without accommodation, the unemployed, children needing medical treatment, youth living on the streets and youth crime, traffic issues, over development etc etc.
Michael Wolf, Cronulla
Now that Scott Morrison has announced that he is leaving politics, the Greens in the form of Catherine Dyson have commented on changing the name of the Cook Electorate.
The Cook Electorate was named back in 1906 because of Cook arriving in this Great Southern Land back in 1770, and guess what, you cannot change history.
Hence "get back in your box" all you so-called "do gooders" and just leave the name of the Cook electorate alone.
R G, shire resident
I write about my most recent experience on Australia Day and on the Woronora River upstream of Burnum Burnum Reserve and launching ramp.
On the trip upstream, the first in nearly a year I noticed dramatic amounts of siltation and bank erosion in parts of the upstream river where the state government has spent millions of dollars in buying and converting old housing stock to regional open space.
I my pre-retirement years, I was a weekly visitor to the area, on behalf of Sutherland Shire Council and the state, which had its valuers negotiating with land owners to sell to the state for undetermined zoned land to convert the use to regional open space.
Unfortunately, there has been no follow-up plan of management and very few of the original 285 properties left.
Without any policing of boat traffic or 4WD vehicles coming down on the beach area, there is massive deterioration, especially Anderson's Beach below Woronora Heights Neighbourhood Centre, where large trees have fallen, and the beach has all but disappeared.
I have engaged with the politicians and explained my background and how I could help in finding solutions.
This excludes the reasons when we have no meaningful Riverkeeper, and I do not understand the reasons SSC has disbanded the programme on the Port Hacking.
We need some one to keep track of what conditions are changing both for leisure and emergency. Our river is fast becoming unnavigable and suffering continued abuse, not caused by natural events like flooding.
I have been appointed to represent our Woronora Valley Resident Association on Saturday February 17 at a community workshop arranged by the SES, to be held at Woronora RSL.
I hope the Leader will cover the workshop and perhaps reveal the value of the Riverkeeper program.
John Cox, retired town planner
On Tuesday 6 February at Cronulla Mall, I had the misfortune to trip on a paving stone and fall on my left knee and hip. Two strong men passing by helped me to my feet and sat me down on a bench to make sure I was OK.
A tall dark haired lady passing by also made sure I was OK. Then along came a young lady who introduced herself as Virginia, who said she was a nurse, and her little daughter Monty.
Virginia bought me a bottle of water and went to Priceline and bought wipes and dressings to clean and patch the wound on my left knee. They then escorted me to my car to make sure I could get home OK.
Thank you very much to all those good people from a 90 year old Shire resident of 66 years.
Peter Murray, Gymea Bay
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.