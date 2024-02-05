St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Spotlight on bus services

February 6 2024 - 10:00am
Region 10 bus operator U-Go Mobility added a further 91 trips back into the timetable in a boost for regular route services catering for Sydney's South and South West communities.
Bus passengers in Sydney's south will have the chance to speak with the NSW Government on what they want from their bus services on Saturday, February 10.

