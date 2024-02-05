Spotlight on bus services

Bus passengers in Sydney's south will have the chance to speak with the NSW Government on what they want from their bus services on Saturday, February 10.
As part of the NSW Government's Bus Industry Taskforce the pop-up stall will provide an opportunity for bus passengers to have their feedback captured by Taskforce members and Transport for NSW planners.
The Bus Industry Taskforce was formed to make recommendations to improve the reliability, quality and effectiveness of bus services across NSW.
Passengers can discuss bus services, frequency, reliability, routes, bus stop set ups and accessibility and feedback received will be used by the Taskforce and the Minister for Transport to inform further considerations and decisions on how to improve bus services in NSW.
The community is encouraged to register for the pop-up session.
Hurstville Bus Passenger pop-up details:
. Where: Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Rd, Hurstville NSW 2220
. When: Saturday 10 February 10am-12pm
For those unable to attend in person, feedback can be submitted by visiting
https://www.nsw.gov.au/have-your-say/bus-industry-taskforce
Translation options are available and feedback can be submitted in a preferred language.
Region 10 bus operator update
On Monday, January 29, 2024, Region 10 bus operator U-Go Mobility added a further 91 trips back into the timetable in a boost for regular route services catering for Sydney's South and South West communities.
It is expected that a return to full timetable will be in place in the first half of 2024.
The operator has a continued focus on recruitment to address the driver shortage, which still impacts NSW.
The includes a dedicated Women Behind the Wheel program which supports women to train to become bus drivers by paying for their licence upgrade.
NSW Premier and Member for Kogarah Chris Minns said the Region 10 bus route privatisation caused significant problems for the community.
"The Transport Minister and I have worked closely with the Bus Taskforce and the operator to find solutions, but there's still work to do," he said.
"I know many have views on how we can best improve our bus services, so I encourage everyone to pop by the Bus Taskforce's pop-up.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said, "We are seeing some real improvements to bus services across Region 10 as we move towards restoring the full timetable.
"The Bus Taskforce has been travelling across the state and listening to passengers to ensure we can deliver a better service for all."
