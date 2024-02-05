Sutho cricket in home victory

After Sutherland Cricket Club's first grade last start big loss to neighbours St George they have bounced back fast with a dominant home ground win over UTS North Sydney.
In a weekend two day Round 13 game at Glenn McGrath Oval, North Sydney won the toss and elected to bat.
This proved somewhat fatal as the Sutherland bowlers went right through them. Sutherland's Sri Lankan visiting off-spinner Tharindu Kaushal taking five wickets for 42 runs.
North Sydney were 10/141 in a short 47.1 overs.
Sutherland batsman Austin Waugh then put on a show smashing 126 off 195 balls faced to go with his 2-26 with the ball-Sutherland declaring at 8/285 with Kaushall also chipping in with a solid 58 off 99 balls.
In Norths second dig they were 9/189 off 53 overs with Tharindu Kaushal taking another 3-35.
Sutherland are at home again at McGrath Oval to the Sydney Cricket Club over two Saturdays, Feb 10 and 17.
