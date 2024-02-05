St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

50,000 celebrate Lunar New Year at Hurstville

By Pictures: John Veage
February 5 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

50,000 locals and visitors welcomed the Year of The Dragon at Georges River Council's Lunar New Year 2024 celebrations in Hurstville on Saturday, February 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.