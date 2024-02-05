50,000 celebrate Lunar New Year at Hurstville

50,000 locals and visitors welcomed the Year of The Dragon at Georges River Council's Lunar New Year 2024 celebrations in Hurstville on Saturday, February 3.
Georges River Council hosted Sydney Metro's biggest Council-led Lunar New Year celebration, marking the 21st year of the festival being celebrated in the area.
Crowds enjoyed the opening of the Empyrean Landscape: The Year of the Dragon art exhibition by renowned artist Dr Fan Dongwang to start the day at Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
Special guests including NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns, Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney MP, Federal Member for Banks David Coleman, Member for Oatley, Mr Mark Coure joined Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir to take part in the Lunar New Year official opening and traditional eye dotting ceremony.
Crowds enjoyed vibrant stage performances including Lion dancing throughout the day, activities and roving entertainment including God of Wealth red envelope giveaways for good luck and prosperity, meet and greet by NRLW players from St George and Illawarra Dragons, and Council's mascot, Georgie the Dragon, also posed for photos.
Southern Sydney's best Asian cuisine was on offer at food stalls along with interactive cooking demonstrations by Asian Inspirations .
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir said, "We were so pleased to see how many people attended our 2024 Lunar New Year event, one of Council's largest community celebrations.
"This year is more significant as we welcomed the Year of the Dragon which is associated with prosperity, luck, and power; it is also significant as the dragon is Council's mascot, referencing the legend of Saint George and representing Council's connection with the wider St George area.
"Council will continue to celebrate Lunar-themed activities and sessions at our libraries and exhibition at Hurstville Museum and Gallery. We invite residents and visitors to explore these on Council's What's On page and continue summer event celebrations with our upcoming In Good Taste Festival on Friday 16 February."
Funding for the event has been provided by the NSW Government through the Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival Grants Program.
The council thanked its \Major Sponsors, SBS Corporation, and Asian Inspirations, along with Event Sponsors Chemist Warehouse and Club Central Hurstville. Their support played a valuable role in making the event a resounding success.
