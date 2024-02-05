Jarvis wins in the Wave Pool

While Elouera surfer Connor O'Leary was waiting for the Pipeline contest to restart, his team mate Jarvis Earle has won the BYD Pro QS3000 in the Melbourne Wave Pool.
In Hawaii, conditions on Stop No. 1 on the World Surf League 2024 Championship Tour continue to be problematic with a swell coming from the wrong direction for the waves at Pipeline, as well as onshore winds.
Connor, who now surfs for Japan, didn't have a good first round but recovered brilliantly and overcame his first elimination scare of the year.
O'Leary now faces a dangerous local surfer Jackson Bunch in the Round of 32.
The BYD Pro QS3000 presented by Rip Curl and Pirate Life came in hot on Saturday as spectators lined the lagoon at URBNSURF Melbourne with Jarvis Earle and Sierra Kerr from Coolangatta taking home the wins.
More than 120 of Australia and Oceania's best surfers competed in a never seen before competition at URBNSURFs lagoon. URBNSURF Melbourne was the first ever wave park to host a World Surf League qualifying series in 2022 and the 2024 event saw even more males and females carve it up whist wave machine, Roary pumped out the perfect waves.
It was young Cronulla surfer Jarvis Earle who claimed the men's title and took home $10k in prize money. Jarvis's powerful and precise backhand performance landed him as the front runner.
Jarvis said he was stoked to take home the win,
"It was truly an amazing experience to surf amongst so many talented surfers out in the lagoon," he said.
