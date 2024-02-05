St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Jarvis wins in the Wave Pool

By John Veage
Updated February 5 2024 - 6:31pm, first published 3:15pm
Connor O'Leary pulls into a nice Pipeline wave in his first elimination round in the World Surf League 2024 Championship Tour in Hawaii. Picture WSL
While Elouera surfer Connor O'Leary was waiting for the Pipeline contest to restart, his team mate Jarvis Earle has won the BYD Pro QS3000 in the Melbourne Wave Pool.

