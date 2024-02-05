St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Nutri Grain series finale

John Veage
By John Veage
February 5 2024 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanda's SLSC India Hulbert on the Gold Coast. Picture Kate Harris
Wanda's SLSC India Hulbert on the Gold Coast. Picture Kate Harris

While Lana Rogers a former Cronulla Nipper was winning the 2023-24 Nutri-Grain Ironwoman crown at Kurrawa beach on the weekend, Wanda's SLSC India Hulbert was also testing herself in the super competitive Next Gen Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.