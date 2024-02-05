Nutri Grain series finale

While Lana Rogers a former Cronulla Nipper was winning the 2023-24 Nutri-Grain Ironwoman crown at Kurrawa beach on the weekend, Wanda's SLSC India Hulbert was also testing herself in the super competitive Next Gen Series.
Young guns Ethan Callaghan (Burleigh Heads Mowbray Park) and Kalani Ives (Northcliffe) are the first to secure their spot in the 2024-25 Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series, after winning the Next Gen Series at Kurrawa.
After three days of competition on the Gold Coast, the overall winners of the 2024 Next Gen Series earn automatic qualification in next year's Nutri-Grain Ironman and Ironwoman Series.
Hulbert the only Bate Bay Surf Club competitor finished in the women's top ten with testing conditions on the final day of racing.
In the men's Nutri-Grain series and 10 years after winning his first Nutri-Grain Ironman Series, Ali Day (33) did it again to secure his fifth overall title and showed no signs of slowing down.
