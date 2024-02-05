Missing woman, 60, known to frequent Hurstville and Cronulla areas

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman, who is known to frequent the Hurstville and Cronulla areas.
A police statement said Zoe Jackson, 60, was last seen at a property on Russell Lane, Hurstville, on Wednesday January 31.
"Police hold concerns for Zoe's welfare as this is out of character," the statement said.
"She is known to frequent the Hurstville and Cronulla areas."
Ms Jackson is of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of a thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
