St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Missing woman, 60, known to frequent Hurstville and Cronulla areas

February 6 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Jackson, 60, was last seen at a property on Russell Lane, Hurstville, on Wednesday January 31. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Zoe Jackson, 60, was last seen at a property on Russell Lane, Hurstville, on Wednesday January 31. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman, who is known to frequent the Hurstville and Cronulla areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.