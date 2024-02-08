St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Celebratory catch-up with nurse graduates

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 8 2024 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
Two of the recent nursing graduates pictured at Calvary Kogarah, where they gained valuable experience in their work placements. Picture by Chris Lane
For experienced nurses who have been important mentors, it was a rewarding experience to see early career nurses work their way up the career ladder in health care at Calvary Kogarah this month.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

