Celebratory catch-up with nurse graduates

For experienced nurses who have been important mentors, it was a rewarding experience to see early career nurses work their way up the career ladder in health care at Calvary Kogarah this month.
The hospital welcomed six recent nurse graduates, who have finished their placements.
Compared to other hospitals in Sydney that traditionally take large intakes of nurse graduates each year, Calvary Kogarah Hospital offers six nursing graduate placements, making the experience more personalised.
With the hospital's focus on palliative care, it gives the young nurses an opportunity to follow their passion for end-of-life care, among other areas of care for people in the community.
