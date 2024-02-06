Buses are parked legally on Kingsway at Miranda, says owner

Up to five buses that have been parked on Kingsway at Miranda for the past three months are allowed to be there and are providing a service to schools and the community, the owner says.
Complaints have been made to the Leader that buses, parked next to Miranda Park, are restricting traffic and taking away parking availability, particularly with the return of Port Hacking High School pupils.
One reader described the situation as a "de facto bus depot".
One of the buses carries Maianbar Bundeena Bus Service identification, but that company says the vehicles were leased during the pandemic and later returned to the owner, Universal Bus Service.
Kieran Lynch, the owner of Universal Bus Service, told the Leader his company had taken on new work from several Sutherland Shire schools, including for sport and excursions, which Region 10 contractor U-Go Mobility could not handle.
"The national road rules allow us to park the buses there," he said.
"They are performing a service for schools and the community, and I don't think they are taking away parking space from anyone."
Mr Lynch said the buses were previously parked at South Hurstville and further west, but he moved them to Miranda to be closer to the new work and drivers.
Transport for NSW and Sutherland Shire Council disagree over who has responsibility over parking on Kingsway,
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the council had responsibility even though it was a state road.
A council spokeswoman said, "Transport for NSW can alter parking controls on these state roads without reference to council and council for its part, is unable to make any changes on state roads because Transport for NSW has not delegated the authority to council."
