Buses are parked legally on Kingsway at Miranda, says owner

By Murray Trembath
February 6 2024 - 4:00pm
Two of the buses parked on Kingsway, near Sylvania Road, Miranda. Picture by Chris Lane
Up to five buses that have been parked on Kingsway at Miranda for the past three months are allowed to be there and are providing a service to schools and the community, the owner says.

