SES conducts community workshop on Woronora River flooding

The State Emergency Service (SES) will hold a community workshop on Saturday February 17 for residents and businesses potentially affected by flooding of the Woronora River.
SES volunteers have letterboxed Woronora and Bonnet Bay, advising of the workshop, which will be held in the Woronora RSL Club from 8.30am to 1pm.
"We feel this workshop will be a good opportunity to focus on how we can work collaboratively on local actions and communication links to build flood resilience in a constructive and transparent way," said zone community capability officer Gunnar Hardy.
The workshop will be run by professional facilitator and attended by representatives of the NSW Reconstruction Authority and Sutherland Shire Council and Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart.
To help manage numbers, community groups impacted by flooding were asked to nominate representatives to attend.
Meanwhile, Ms Stuart announced Sutherland Shire Council had been awarded $180,000 from the state government under the Floodplain Management Program.
The council will use the funding for a Woronora River flood study.
The Floodplain Management Program has been running since the 1980s. Funding is usually provided at a 2:1 ratio, with $2 contributed from the NSW government for every $1 provided by the council.
The grants support the NSW Flood Prone Land Policy, which aims to reduce the impacts of flooding on communities. The policy can be found here: http://bit.ly/3Skjvn6
More information about the NSW Floodplain Management Program and Floodplain Management Grants can be found at https://bit.ly/3ufeILF
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.