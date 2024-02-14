St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
SES conducts community workshop on Woronora River flooding

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 14 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
George and Mikael Papadopoulos monitor flooding of the Woronora River from the balcony of their home in April 2022. Picture by Murray Trembath
George and Mikael Papadopoulos monitor flooding of the Woronora River from the balcony of their home in April 2022. Picture by Murray Trembath

The State Emergency Service (SES) will hold a community workshop on Saturday February 17 for residents and businesses potentially affected by flooding of the Woronora River.

