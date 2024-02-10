Aussie rapper 360 comes full circle

Australian rapper 360, is heading south - Miranda Hotel to be exact, on April 4.
The ARIA award-winning, multi-platinum pioneer, 360, has consistently resonated globally throughout his career, largely due to his artistic authenticity.
An artist who has never been one to do anything in halves, the rapper swiftly cemented himself on the Australian scene via his 2008 debut album What You See Is What You Get, before the 2011 release Falling & Flying.
Hailed for its emotive weight and genre-fluid finesse, Falling & Flying paved the way for 360's continued domination. But among his battle rapping dexterity, creative innovation and collaborations, 360's path has simultaneously a climb - from an accident in 2010 that almost upended the release of Falling & Flying to his battle with addiction and mental health issues in later years. Yet this is exactly what helped guide and strengthen his desire for performing new music as well as his triumphant return to performing last year.
If part 1 of his regional run is anything to go by, part 2 promises to impress. Previously embarking on a fully sold out run of shows, his first in just under six years last June, Part 2 of 360's ongoing regional tour kicks off early this year.
"Part 1 was so good, though I'm not going to lie, after the first tour in June I was nervous because I felt so rusty still. I had to shake off a lot of cobwebs and it got in my head a bit, I felt stiff, I struggled loosening up and having fun performing," the rapper said. "But this tour - that feeling has completely gone, thankfully. Now I've been just vibing with the music, having fun and feeling like I used to back in the day. It's taken a lot of work to get here, but it's so good to be back."
He's inspired in 2023 by the likes of Danheim, Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Mac Richter and Dustin O'Halloran. "I listen to them when I'm zoning out," 360 said, "and picturing the life I want to create for myself...I was in a horrible place, I had a whole bunch of music I was making but the lack of self-confidence and social anxiety had wreaked havoc on my frame of mind. I wanted to stay indoors and avoid the world, I lost the spark to live and be better. But this year I made a conscious choice to turn things around and take back control of my life."
Expect unapologetic and heartfelt storytelling from an artist who can tackle any style and make it his own.
