Kamper keynote speaker at St George Small Business Forum

NSW Minister for Small Business, Rockdale MP Steve Kamper is to update local businesses on the government's initiatives to support their growth.
Mr Kamper will be guest speaker at the local Small Business Forum on February 21.
Presented by the St George Business Chamber, the Small Business Forum aims to bring together local entrepreneurs, business owners, and industry professionals for networking opportunities.
Mr Kamper holds key portfolios of Small Business, Sports, Lands and Property, and Multiculturalism. As well as a proven track record of public service and over 30 years' experience in the private sector.
Mr Kamper will share his insights on the current state of small businesses and the government's initiatives to support the sector.
"His vast personal experience in Small Business will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the business community," St George Business Chamber President, Tony Baddour said.
"The Small Business Forum is an excellent platform to expand your business network and discover new opportunities within the St George community," he said.
"Connect with like-minded professionals, build valuable contacts, and explore potential collaborations."
vent Details:
Date: February 21, 2024
Time: 6.30pm - 9.00pm
Venue: Georges River Sailing Club
Sanoni Avenue, Sandringham NSW 2219
Registration: To secure your spot at the Small Business Forum, please register online at Event Brite. Early registration is recommended, as seats are limited. All net proceeds from the event will go the Autism Community Network, the Chamber's chosen charity Partner as per the Chamber's 4 PILLARS strategy.
