Urgent Care Service opens at Carlton

Meet the team at the new Urgent Care Service at Carlton.
Sandy Maragoudakis, Dr Minh Vo and Michelle Johnson are part of the team at NSW's latest Urgent Care Service clinic opened to take the pressure off hospital emergency departments.
Operating from the Eastbrooke Medical Centre at Railway Parade, the Carlton Urgent Care Service will be open 365 days a year, from 8am to 8pm, and will be staffed by General Practitioners and nurses with important diagnostic services available including pathology and radiology.
Every day the emergency departments at St George and Sutherland Hospitals see patients who could receive treatment by visiting their GP or another appropriate medical service. This may be people with conditions such as vomiting, coughs and colds, sore throat and headaches.
St George Hospital is a major trauma centre and is one of the busiest emergency departments in New South Wales,and Sutherland Hospital receives a regular intake of patients visiting the emergency department for conditions, which could be treated through alternate services.
The community can now access Urgent Care Service at Carlton by calling Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 and treatment is free for Medicare card holders and community-based asylum seekers.
Callers speak with a registered nurse who asks questions to assess the patient's condition, before guiding them to the care they need, and can even make a booking on the caller's behalf.
If they need language support, call TIS National on 131 450 and ask for Healthdirect.
The Carlton Urgent Care Service will integrate with other health services and organisations in the St George region, including local primary care providers, NSW Ambulance and St George Hospital.
"The new Carlton Urgent Care Service will mean the local community can receive care quickly for conditions which can be safely and appropriately treated outside of our busy EDs," NSW Premier and Kogarah MP, Chris Minns said.
Central Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network CEO Nathalie Hansen said the service is designed to bridge the gap for patients between primary care and emergency care, ensuring patients not able to see their usual GP receive fast access to urgent care without waiting in the emergency department.
"We encourage community members who need access to fast medical attention for conditions that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn't be left untreated, to access the Carlton Urgent Care Service," she said.
