Help make a difference in someone's life

Raise is calling out to St George and Sutherland Shire residents to volunteer to mentor a young person in their program this year.
There are eight schools running the Raise Foundation program from April through to the end of October in 2024, and more than 100 mentors are urgently sought.
Raise is dedicated to nurturing young people. By becoming a volunteer mentor, you can make a lasting difference in the lives of the next generation, equipping them with the tools to help them navigate life, such as how to ask for help, grow confidence and set goals.
Volunteering as a mentor with Raise offers an opportunity to share knowledge, experiences, and skills with young people who need a positive, neutral role model. By dedicating a couple of hours each week, you can be a source of inspiration, encouragement, and guidance.
Chief Executive and Founder of Raise Foundation, Vicki Condon, said with the crisis facing the education sector, including workforce shortages and student disengagement, there was never been a more important time to think about volunteering.
"Young people in our programs are continuing to struggle with anxiety, bullying, depression and discrimination and mentors play such an important role in helping equip mentees with the tools to navigate this rocky life stage," she said.
"We're urging all trusted adults to apply to mentor with Raise. You'll receive free industry accredited training and full support from qualified counsellors throughout the program."
Last year the Raise youth mentoring program reached 2824 young people. This year Raise aim to have 2210 mentors enrolled by the end of February to help support as many young people as possible throughout 2024.
Applications close on 28 February, 2024.
Schools running the program in 2024:
