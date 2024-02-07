St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Drag Queen Story Time cancelled at Rockdale Library after 'hateful' response

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 7 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:26pm
A Drag Queen story time event held by Georges River libary in 2019.
A Drag Queen Story TIme event for children to be held at Rockdale Library and hosted by the ABC has been cancelled after a "hateful" response from members of the public.

