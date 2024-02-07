Drag Queen Story Time cancelled at Rockdale Library after 'hateful' response

A Drag Queen Story TIme event for children to be held at Rockdale Library and hosted by the ABC has been cancelled after a "hateful" response from members of the public.
The ABC was to host the four-hour story time event on February 22 which would have been filmed as part of its Mardi Gras coverage.
"The ABC condemns the hateful and offensive response we have received from some individuals in response to the callout for this event" an ABC spokesperson said.
"The event will no longer be held at the Rockdale Library and the ABC is considering how we can safely host it.
"The ABC invited families from within the LGBTQIA+ community to participate in a Drag Queen Story Time event which would be filmed as part of our Mardi Gras coverage. These events are designed for families and are regularly held in public spaces.
"The ABC is the official host broadcaster for the 2024 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
"As part of this partnership the ABC showcases the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community, aligning with its Charter obligation to reflect all Australians."
The Drag Queen storytime was an ABC event not a Bayside Council event.
Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinovski was quoted as saying he had been unaware that the event was to be held at Rockdale Library.
Similar events, not hosted by the ABC, are being held this month at Marrickville Library, Sealife Sydney Aquarium and Wildlife Sydney Zoo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.