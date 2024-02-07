Aspiring therapists take charge of their careers

A total of 32 recent university graduates from NSW and SA attended The Benevolent Society sites across Hurstville, Liverpool and Glebe for their orientation week. Across 12 months, the program supports graduates as they start their work with a high level of supervision and mentorship. This is followed by a gradual transition to build up their client service hours. The structure of the program enables the graduates to get familiar with their roles, build their skills, and ultimately build their confidence as they start their careers.

