St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Aspiring therapists take charge of their careers

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 8 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recent university graduates and aspiring therapists are ready to expand their skills. Picture supplied
Recent university graduates and aspiring therapists are ready to expand their skills. Picture supplied

With employment demand across the community services industry set to continue growing, more accessible pathways into the sector are needed, health professionals say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.