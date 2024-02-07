Aspiring therapists take charge of their careers

With employment demand across the community services industry set to continue growing, more accessible pathways into the sector are needed, health professionals say.
Showing that this demand is well and truly in action, The Benevolent Society at Hurstville welcomed the second cohort of its Graduate Pathways Program.
It's an introduction to working in roles including behaviour support practitioners, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, physiotherapists and social workers.
A total of 32 recent university graduates from NSW and SA attended The Benevolent Society sites across Hurstville, Liverpool and Glebe for their orientation week. Across 12 months, the program supports graduates as they start their work with a high level of supervision and mentorship. This is followed by a gradual transition to build up their client service hours. The structure of the program enables the graduates to get familiar with their roles, build their skills, and ultimately build their confidence as they start their careers.
Now in its second year, the program is providing career paths for people who have an interest in developing their careers in the community services sector through training and support.
Graduates took part in seminars on key aspects of their work including NDIS Practice Standards, and how to manage and implement support plans for clients. They spent time during this induction period understanding the day-to-day work of The Benevolent Society team members, to help prepare for their on-site job placements.
The graduates also learn more about The Benevolent Society and the services it provides.
