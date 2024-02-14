St George letters: State Government is wrecking our suburbs

How do residents look at these policy changes? The easiest way, just pretend that someone else can lodge an objection. Instead become informed, listen to radio interviews, read the newspaper, check the Department of Planning and Environment's website. Write a submission, send it to Minister Paul Scully (Planning and Environment) and Minister Rose Jackson( Housing). Contact a local residents progress association (Kogarah Bay, Lugarno, Connells Point, etc) ask for a copy of their submission. Add your voice, send in that submission.