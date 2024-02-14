St George letters: State Government is wrecking our suburbs

State Government wrecking our neighbourhoods
Friends of Oatley (FOO) is busy spreading the word about the state government's "Diverse and well-located homes" proposal, quietly released by the state government in the lead-up to Christmas.
The reforms will have a particularly harsh effect on the Foreshore Scenic Protection Area (FSPA), which is highly valued by so many of us who live in Oatley, Mortdale Heights, Peakhurst, Peakhurst Heights and Lugarno.
If approved by the government, duplexes will be allowed in all 'R2' zones on lots as small as 450 sqm (the current minimum for the FSPA is 1,000 sqm).
There is absolutely no mention of sustainability so our dense tree canopy and native animal habitat, which Peakhurst Ward residents have been fighting to protect for over 60 years, will be decimated in the race to convert modest housing into duplexes with the obligatory concrete front and back yards, pools and cabanas.
Terraces, villas and two-storey unit blocks will be permitted in 'R2' zones within 800 metres of railway stations and commercial centres, and up to six storey unit blocks (or 8 storey, if affordable housing is provided) will be allowed in existing 'R3' (home unit) zones within 800 metres of stations and commercial centres.
In any case, Georges River Council has met its housing targets so Premier Chris Minns should not be moving the goal posts.
While the organisation acknowledges that additional housing is definitely needed in Georges River and across Sydney, it believes it must be constructed in areas which do not impact the environment, and adequate infrastructure must be provided to support the increased population.
After just a few days of heavy rain, the North Georges River Sub-main, which carries sewerage from south-western Sydney to Malabar, frequently overflows into the creeks around Oatley and Connells Point which flow into the Georges River. Despite that, Sydney Water has no plans to upgrade or replace it.
FOO is also extremely concerned that the Department has not widely advertised the proposal and that submissions will close soon on 23rd February.
The State Government draft housing policy is generating plenty of opinions from residents in Georges River Council. The Council called an Extra-Ordinary Meeting for February 12, 2024 to discuss their response, their submission.
The housing policy was released on December 18, 2023, just when most people were distracted with the festive season and school holidays. Now, it's a rush to discuss the points, before the closing date February 23, 2024.
What is the salient point about this Government's housing policy? There are identified transport hubs, from these hubs the planning will be 400 metres and 800 metres radius for more dense housing. Effectively, local planning for R2 and R3 is being abandoned.
What are the reasons for these changes? More residential housing, more density, close to these transport hubs. Stop the urban sprawl. Take a look at Regent Street and nearby streets in Kogarah North, this gives you a fair indication of what the other streets, close to an identified transport hub will look like, a carbon-copy of Hurstville.
Whilst there were promises of 'more open spaces', we 'lost' the open sports field near Kogarah High School, which was caged. No resident can use that open space. No promise or even a plan for more open space in Kogarah.
Kogarah Primary School is already operating at 150 per cent capacity, that's not sustainable.
Nowhere for the children living in these high-rise residential buildings to kick a ball outside, ride their bicycle or tricycle unless you take the children to Kogarah Town Plaza to ride on paved/concreted surfaces.
At Hogben Park, there's only the crowded basketball court, a sloping children's space; some uneven sloping ground perhaps suited for picnicking but no seats, outlook to the stormwater canal and busy suburban roads.
How do residents look at these policy changes? The easiest way, just pretend that someone else can lodge an objection. Instead become informed, listen to radio interviews, read the newspaper, check the Department of Planning and Environment's website. Write a submission, send it to Minister Paul Scully (Planning and Environment) and Minister Rose Jackson( Housing). Contact a local residents progress association (Kogarah Bay, Lugarno, Connells Point, etc) ask for a copy of their submission. Add your voice, send in that submission.
Don't leave your voice/vote until the next State election. That'll be too late. The houses will have been demolished by then.
