Students say 'Bonjour' to a French connection once again

A new year at Kirrawee High School has started with an enthusiastic 'Oui' to a languages partnership program.
Students have taken a leap into the blue, white and red, with a new sister arrangement with a French-speaking school in Tahiti.
Kirrawee High has joined with College Lycee La Mennais, where students will visit in April while on exchange.
The high school has a strong Japanese program, which was launched 35 years ago, and is one of the longest running exchange programs in NSW. Because of its success, teachers saw a gap in their French offerings. Kirrawee High's Head of Languages, Emma Quan, said it's an exciting time for the school.
"We hosted students in 2017 at a time when we had another sister school in Reunion Island. Then during COVID-19, students had a pen-pal system because they couldn't travel," she said.
"But the sister program and our Paris trip became too expensive to run, so we had to make a change this year. We want to give students the same experience, but this is more convenient."
Ms Quan, who has been at Kirrawee High for the past 18 years, says it's quite unusual for a school to have a Head of Languages role. "The school recognises the value of languages," she said. " Not many schools have a reciprocal arrangement with a sister school either. Before my time here, we had to submit a declaration that we would teach above and beyond the mandatory hours, that our programs were targeted and that we would offer different programs."
Since 2023, teachers have engaged with the Modern Languages K-10 Syllabus. In Year 7-10 students must study mandatory 100 hour courses. At Kirrawee High School, students study Japanese and French in Year 7. When they choose electives, it's been a pretty equal split, Ms Quan said. "We've also taken a different approach to the way we teach languages - the main focus is to interact and in later years it's about grammar."
