Dutch cafe for aged care village at Miranda

All decked out and ready to froth milk, a new cafe has opened at Juliana Village.
It's a welcome upgrade from instant coffee for residents, visitors and staff at the aged care provider at Miranda, with the launch of Coffee House.
As the village was established by the Dutch, the new cafe is also known as Koffie Huis, and will be an inviting place for people to mingle and socialise over a cuppa.
Serving White Horse coffee, the cafe is situated next to Georges Centre - the main activity room, which is near a shop run by volunteers from independent living.
About five Dutch residents live at the village, and will no doubt enjoy a bite or two of some of the Dutch products including biscuits on offer.
Families are able to order meals from the extensive menu for breakfast, morning tea and lunch. The cafe also provides light shopping options for purchasing confectionery and snacks.
The cafe was entirely funded by the village.
