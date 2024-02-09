St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

Dutch cafe for aged care village at Miranda

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 9 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juliana Village at Miranda has a new cafe on its grounds. Picture by John Veage
Juliana Village at Miranda has a new cafe on its grounds. Picture by John Veage

All decked out and ready to froth milk, a new cafe has opened at Juliana Village.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.