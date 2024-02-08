Miss Teen Cronulla eyes pageant crown

Alessandra, who finished high school in 2023, is studying primary school teaching at Notre Dame University. But she is hoping to build her confidence with this pageant. "I did a one day modelling course as a confidence booster. A lot of people told me I should be a model," she said. "I want to do something I never thought I could do. I know I want to do primary school teaching but if this took me somewhere else I will go along with it."

