St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Light Read

Miss Teen Cronulla eyes pageant crown

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 8 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 1:36pm
University student Alessandra Bold, 18, is representing Cronulla in the 2024 Miss Teen Galaxy Australia pageant. Picture by Chris Lane
University student Alessandra Bold, 18, is representing Cronulla in the 2024 Miss Teen Galaxy Australia pageant. Picture by Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire's Alessandra Bold, 18, is chasing a pageant crown this year, hoping to impress judges at 2024 Miss Teen Galaxy Australia.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

