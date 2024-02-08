Miss Teen Cronulla eyes pageant crown

Sutherland Shire's Alessandra Bold, 18, is chasing a pageant crown this year, hoping to impress judges at 2024 Miss Teen Galaxy Australia.
The young woman of Caringbah South, is representing Cronulla, and is one of 11 national finalists in the competition.
Australia Galaxy Pageants was founded in 2011 with the single title of Miss Galaxy Australia. In 2012,Miss Teen Galaxy Australia title was introduced, followed by Mrs Galaxy Australia in 2015 and Ms Galaxy Australia in 2018.
The pageant shines a light on women of all backgrounds, body types, marital status and experience levels. Each year national finalists unit to connect and enjoy four days of events including glamorous photo shoots, workshops focusing on personal development, annual eco-fashion show and party, and the crowning gala.
It aims to motivate delegates to use their platforms to make a difference to those around them. In the past decade, Australia Galaxy delegates have raised more than $680,000 for its designated charities and have been encouraged to become active members within their communities through volunteering, fundraising and attending community events.
Alessandra, who finished high school in 2023, is studying primary school teaching at Notre Dame University. But she is hoping to build her confidence with this pageant. "I did a one day modelling course as a confidence booster. A lot of people told me I should be a model," she said. "I want to do something I never thought I could do. I know I want to do primary school teaching but if this took me somewhere else I will go along with it."
Alessandra is also passionate about community work. "I have done Relay For Life, I've been playing softball for more than seven years. I'm very community oriented."
The national final is from May 1-4 at Bankstown Sports Club. Four Australia Galaxy Pageants queens will win the chance to travel to Orlando, Florida, to represent their country at the annual Galaxy International Pageant.
Alessandra is being sponsored by AFS Group.
